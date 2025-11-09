By Lee McCarthy

Discover nature and culture with Viking’s brand new eight day ‘Nordic Wonders’ voyage from Bergen to Oslo or vice versa.

Sail the dramatic Norwegian fjords and explore the serene shores of Denmark to discover a region shaped by the sea.

In Norway, deep inlets and towering cliffs reveal a landscape both powerful and peaceful.

Once guests have arrived in Bergen it’s time to settle into one of the wide varieties of stunning staterooms on offer from Veranda Staterooms to the abundance of extra perks and amenities in the spacious Explorer Suites.

There is no finer way to travel, and whichever stateroom travellers choose, it will be beautifully designed in the understated elegance for which Viking is known.

Bergen is home to the Hanseatic League’s only kontor (trading enclave) still in existence. Bryggen wharf, a row of timbered Hanseatic warehouses along a quaint quay, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Narrow wooden walkways are flanked by parallel rows of small, vibrantly painted buildings overlooking the picturesque Vågen Harbor.

This is perhaps the most charming district of Bergen and a delight to explore, from its tight-knit community of workshops where artisans sell their wares to its cafés where freshly prepared smørbrød, or open-faced sandwiches, are on the menu.

During the cruise guests can enjoy tours including the Secrets of Cider guided tour of the farmlands of Norway and witness magnificent fjord landscapes, fruit orchards, family-owned traditional farms and the famous Hardangerfjord.

The Hardanger Juice and Cider Factory, located on a fruit farm where first-rate juice, cider and apple brandy are made offers a guided tour of the farm to learn about its production methods, with a chance to sample Norway’s freshest nectar with stunning views of the orchard.

For those seeking more activity, perhaps a kayaking adventure through stunning scenery with a chance to get closer to wildlife may appeal.

Take in the scenery from the water, on board a two-person kayak on a tour of the Eidfjord considered one of the most beautiful fjords in Norway.

An experienced guide will run through a full safety briefing, before those keen to participate can climb inside the kayak and paddle through the fjord.

Paddlers will be captivated with the amazing wildlife and striking sights that surround the kayak and take the chance to learn about the history and nature of the fjord during several stops along the way.

Each activity available for guests, includes information such as the duration of the tour, the fitness level required and guides are on hand to help ensure each sightseeing tour is enjoyed to its fullest and safest.

For those with moderate fitness an excursion to Ravnedalen Park along with a panoramic coast drive to coastal villages and a leisurely stroll through the gardens is recommended. The tour passes through Kristiansand’s old town, Posebyen where guests marvel at its colourful wooden houses.

In Denmark, minimalist design and a strong sense of well-being reflect a culture grounded in simplicity and slow living as embodied in the concept of hygge.

A visit to Clausholm Castle, the well-preserved Baroque-style manor house is one history buffs will love. The castle is one of the earliest and most complete examples of baroque buildings in Denmark. Surrounded by bucolic park and lush gardens the stately Clausholm embodies the ideals of the baroque movement in its beautiful symmetry.

Passengers can choose to take the included tour of the small, picturesque fishing village of Skagen, Denmark’s northernmost town. Its origins can be traced back to the thirteenth century, and it is a chance to discover its treasures, journeying along the waterfront and past traditional fishing boats as your guide shares stories of Skagen’s maritime heritage. At Kystmuseet, the Museum of Local History, uncover more of the village’s past and explore its exhibits

Together, these Nordic neighbours offer a journey rich in natural beauty and cultural depth.

Viking’s inclusive value includes everything you need, such as a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour specialty tea, coffee, and bottled water, access to the state-of-the-art Nordic spa, self-service laundry, and all tipping. With no kids, no casinos, fewer than 1,000 guests, and all veranda staterooms, Viking’s award-winning ships take you as close as possible to each destination.

The Nordic Wonders cruise is priced from $8,695 per person in a Veranda Stateroom and for those who book before 1 December 2025, your companion flies free up to the value of AU$2,500 per couple.

Don’t miss the chance to tour the Nordic Wonders is style with Viking. Contact today on 138 747 or find out more at www.viking.com.