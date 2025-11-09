Young revellers spook Springvale

Halloween haunted Springvale Community Hub in an inaugural ‘spooktacular’ for young people on Friday 31 October.

The City of Greater Dandenong Youth and Family Services hosted the Halloween Spooktacular, designed for and by young people aged 12–25 years,

The inclusive event featured live youth performances, food stalls, free activities, a costume

competition, and a spooky airbrush tattoo stall.

The event was with young people from the Greater

Dandenong Amplify Youth Committee (formerly known as FReeZA).

Amplify is a Victorian Government initiative that supports young Victorians to get involved in their community by planning and running drug, smoke and alcohol-free music and cultural events for other young people.