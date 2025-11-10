Fun-loving Show tradition warms the weekend

Crowds enjoyed one of the area’s most enduring festivals, the 150-plus year annual Dandenong Show last weekend.

Despite inclement weather, there was much fun to be had at Greaves Reserve – with rides, showbags, food trucks as well as stunning exhibits of animals and arts, crafts and cookery from across the state.

Among the highlights were horse show-jumping, live entertainment, tractor pulls, fireworks and dogs off the high jump and catching flying discs.

Photographer STEWART CHAMBERS captured the thrills.