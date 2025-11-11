DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Italian elderly club carves 35 years of cake, cards and coffee

Italian Elderly Citizens Club Noble Park members cut the cake to mark 35 years in October. (Stewart Chambers: 508841)

The Italian Elderly Citizens Club Noble Park has recently cut cake to mark 35 years.

Members get together for cards, bingo and a cupper at Noble Park Community Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays 11.30am-3.30pm.

New president Lee says she “put her hand up” to keep the club running – after the sudden departure of its previous management.

Her 92-year-old mother is a founding member.

“Many of the members are widowed, and would otherwise keep to themselves. They look forward to sharing a coffee, cake and having a chat.”

“I’m focusing on making it a more multicultural club, bringing in wellness activities such as chair exercises.”

