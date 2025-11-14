Childrens memorial event marks 20 years

Families are set to gather for the 20th anniversary of a children’s remembrance service at Bunurong Memorial Park.

The Southern Metropolitan Trust’s event began as a small Christmas-themed gathering to support families grieving the loss of a child.

It’s grown to a large-scale community event drawing hundreds of attendees who place memorial cards on a floral tribute wall.

The event is known for festive touches such as decorated trees, sweet treats for siblings and memorial lanterns.

A highlight of the ceremony is the remembrance of the ‘Eternal Light’ star.

SMCT chief executive Ingrid Harvey said the service remains a cornerstone of the organisation’s commitment to community care.

“For 20 years, this service has offered families a place to grieve, remember and reconnect.

“It’s a space where love and loss are held with care, and where families know they are not alone.”