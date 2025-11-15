Bunjil Place’s biggest event yet

Saturday nights in the summer are about to get even more exciting, with Bunjil Place set to host one of its biggest free outdoor events yet called ‘Open Space’.

Running across seven weekends from 7 February to 21 March, from 6pm onwards, music lovers and cinephiles alike can enjoy a vibrant mix of live performances and open-air cinema under the stars.

Open Space, will feature a stellar line-up of iconic established and upcoming Australian performers.

Including Aboriginal Australian singer Kutcha and established band Cash and the Last Drinks, and more powerhouse acts.

There will also be a performance of the breath-taking Lion Dance on Poles.

Cult movie fans can look forward to a screening of the 1955 sci-fi horror classic ‘Tarantula’, complete with a delicious range of food trucks serving up crowd favourites.

City of Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen described Bunjil Place as the “cultural heart” of the Casey community.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see it come alive with a free event of this scale and ambition,” said the Mayor.

“Open Space will bring people together from across Casey and the wider Melbourne community to celebrate our incredible diversity through music, culture and connection.

“With such a rich mix of performers each week, there really will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The event is free and open to the public.

To see the full program and event details, go to bunjilplace.com.au