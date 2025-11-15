Casey invites local artists to transform public spaces with vibrant artworks

The City of Casey is inviting local creatives across all mediums to help produce public art around the community.

Through Casey’s planning policy, the council allocates funding to “site-specific public art” and those who apply will join their artist database.

Already, Casey has commissioned hundreds of local artists, with more than 250 public art installations around Casey’s streetscapes, parks and public spaces.

Artist Sam Songailo recently completed a public art commission at Ray Bastin Reserve in Narre Warren.

Songailo describes his art style as “hard-edge geometric abstraction” and was able to fully apply his medium at the Reserve.

In composing his work, the artist said he aims “to create something that fits the space it inhabits”.

“I like to make work that enhances what’s already there, rather than trying to fit a picture into a space,” said Songailo.

“In a sense, the environment acts as a generator for the work.”

Even with the council involved, he says that the brief from the council was pretty “open-ended” and gave him “plenty of room to express” himself.

“My art style isn’t really suited to briefs that are too prescriptive, so that flexibility

was important.” he said.

Songailo says he’s usually inspired by a range of things, including music, technology and patterns but lately, he’s been particularly drawn to the process of how places can impact individuals.

“Lately, while working in public space, I’ve been particularly interested in the ways we code our

experiences,” he said.

“Through signage, markings, and other subtle cues that shape how we move through and interact with public environments.”

Through his art, he says that he hopes public artwork allows the community to resonate with the users of the space and “help them feel a sense of pride and ownership in the site”.

“Public art plays an important role in adding character, identity, and life to these environments,” said the artist.

The council initiative invites all those who love art across a range of mediums to apply, including both established and emerging artists, or those who have no previous public art experience.

For more information, go to casey.vic.gov.au/news/are-you-public-artist-casey-let%E2%80%99s-connect