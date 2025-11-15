Looking Back

100 years ago

19 November 1925

FLINDERS ELECTION

MR. BRUCE WINS EASILY

As compared to the previous Federal election in 1922, when the total enrolment was 45,989, there are at the present time no less than 57,566 people on the roll. On election morning the Prime Minister and Mrs Bruce set out from Frankston, and throughout the day visited many of the centres where votes were being recorded. On this particular tour it was noticed that Mrs Bruce was the driver. From towns at the seaside, Mr Bruce went to Dandenong, the headquarters of the election, then Sassafras and the hill country around Fern Tree Gully, and returned to his Melbourne office in the evening, so that he might receive all available information regarding the election. Supporters of the Prime Minister, naturally highly gratified, felt that a large body of the electors felt that Mr. Bruce was entitled to receive their vote, regardless of the question of party politics.

Details:

BRUCE (Nat) .. .. .. .. .. .. 31,194

BEARDSWORTH (Lab) .. 18,436

Total Informal .. .. .. .. .. 660

50 years ago

17 November 1975

He’s tops in the marriage stakes …

Engaged couples say the greatest thing about going to Noble Park civil marriage celebrant, Dally Messenger is that they can dictate their own terms. Explained Mr Messenger: “I look at it as their marriage. They have me at their service and not vice-versa.” Mr Messenger recently conducted his 600th wedding in Dandenong. He performs between 8 and 10 marriages per week. He said “Perhaps the greatest pleasure I receive is the number of middle-aged people who are accustomed to church weddings coming up to me after the service and saying: ‘That was a lot warmer and more personal and meaningful than I ever thought it would be.’”

20 years ago

21 November 2005

Home-made

World awaits the kid from Keysborough

Australian midfielder, Vince Grella celebrated the Socceroos’ dramatic World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay with his family, who reflected on the days when as a boy he played out his soccer dreams on the road outside their Keysborough home. A proud Tony and Maria Grella flew to Sydney to watch their son play a key role in getting the Socceroos through to their first World Cup tournament in 32 years, Mrs Grella said her son was born to play soccer. Her son started playing with Springvale City Soccer Club. “He was five when he started playing in the U7s as a goalkeeper. The ball was almost bigger than him back then.” She and her husband were 99 per cent certain of going to Germany in June to be among World Cup spectators.

5 years ago

17 November 2020

Deputy mayor race

For the first time, Greater Dandenong’s Mayor will have a deputy. The 12-month Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions will be elected by councillors on 19 November – the first face to face meeting for four months. Mayoral candidates Angela Long and Jim Memeti both supported the new role. Cr Long tried to install a deputy mayor when she was mayor last in 2014. “The mayor can’t get to everything – they might be invited to five functions in one day. I think everyone should have an opportunity to be Mayor or Deputy Mayor.” Cr Memeti said the deputy – when standing in – assumed the powers of mayor at council meetings or formal events, such as citizenship ceremonies.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society