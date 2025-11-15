by Bill Kean of The Baha’i Community of Greater Dandenong

There can be no doubt that chaos and confusion are daily increasing in the world around us.

The intensity, as such, is rendering the framework of society to break down at a quickening rate and unable to function properly.

Morals are degenerating to an extreme degree, to the point where the ‘anything goes’ attitude is fast becoming the norm.

This being the case, I thought I would raise the topic of ‘standards and values ‘

What do I mean by standards?

Let’s take an example.

Suppose you want to buy a carpet, and you come to the shopkeeper and say, “I’ve measured this carpet with my own hand and it is 3 metres x 5 metres”.

The shopkeeper takes the carpet and measures it with his own hand, and says “no, it is actually 5 metres x 7 metres”.

So, both are correct, because each is measuring it according to his own view, his own standard.

How then do we settle the difference?

We go to the hardware shop and purchase a ‘metre rule’, the measure of which is set by an authority, the government.

This is one example of a standard, which when applied avoids creating disharmony amongst the community.

Then there are the standards of mass, liquid, area, and others that serves the same purpose.

So, for everything in life we should have a standard.

What then is the value of having a standard?

It helps to create concord, consensus and order among the peoples of the world.

It would seem rather logical then, that there must also be a spiritual standard.

To achieve world unity therefore, we must realise that it cannot ultimately be realised without accepting the standard of the Oneness of Humankind.

Therefore. there is only one standard by which we can all measure our values.

The guidance given by the ultimate authority, God, through his Manifestations or Prophets, who bring the necessary teachings from age to age, for the development of the populace.

Human happiness is founded upon spiritual behaviour.

“The well-being of mankind, its peace and security are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” (Baha’i Writings)

