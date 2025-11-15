Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 15 November 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Street Feast

Sizzling grills and freshly baked delights, from Italian paninis and fried pasta to souvlaki, Polish dumplings, loaded pitas, loukoumades, gelato, and more. Live DJ.

– Saturday 15 November, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market (Southern Carpark), cnrClow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free entry.

Alex Wilkie Reserve open day

Take a ranger-guided or self-guided tour along the Nature Trail following the interpretive signage that meanders through stunning bushland.

– Sunday 16 November, 10am-5pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South; free event.

Unscripted Voices Against Racism

Interactive event with Melbourne Playback Theatre, who will bring real stories of racism to life through powerful, improvised performance, followed by open forum. Hosted by Wellsprings for Women with the City of Greater Dandenong.

– Thursday 20 November 2.30pm – 5pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/unscripted-voices-against-racism/tickets

Cornerstone Christmas Fete

A festive community event that supports Cornerstone Contact Centre charity. Kids activities, market stalls, artisan Christmas gifts, sausage sizzle, great food and coffee, crafts, prizes.

– Saturday 22 November, 9am-1pm at Cornerstone Contact Centre, Dandenong Baptist Church Hall and Car Park, 25 James Street, Dandenong; free entry.

Play It Forward

Activations, music, free sausage sizzle in partnership with Reclink Australia. Donate your pre-loved sports equipment, collect second-hand sports equipment and learn about the range of services available to support those that may be experiencing disadvantage and would like to participate in sport. All welcome.

– Saturday 22 November, 10am-2pm at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free entry.

Hidden Gem Festival and Market

Vibrant, new community-driven event set to transform Hemmings Street into a lively cultural hub. Live music performances, a handpicked record fair, a locally curated beer garden and a diverse crafts market. Free, all ages and family friendly event.

– Saturday and Sunday 22-23 November 10am-7pm at 71 Hemmings Street, Dandenong car park.

The Forum for Men and Fathers

For all men 16-plus (young men, middle men, elder men, fathers, grandfathers and father figures) in Casey. Delicious free buffet dinner. Hear from our panel members. Be part of an important conversation about your life experience. We will be discussing strong relationships, men’s wellbeing and fatherhood.

– Monday 24 November 7pm-9.30pm at Bunjil Place Function Room, 2 Patrick NE Drive, Narre Warren; free event. Bookings: trybooking.com/DFUMO

Walk Against Family Violence

Walk from Dandenong Market to Harmony Square. Guest speaker is Elvis Martin, a multi-award-winning international speaker, survivor advocate, and passionate campaigner for social justice.

– Tuesday 25 November 2025 10.30am for 11am walk at The Terrace steps at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street, Dandenong; free event.

Neighbourhood Watch forum

Guest speaker: Nicoll Peschek from Neighbourhood Watch Victoria. Local police will also be there to talk to. Light refreshments after the meeting.

– Wednesday 26 November 7pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre in Buckley Street, Noble Park.

Coffee with a Cop

Come along for a relaxed and friendly chat with your local Victoria Police officers over a cup of coffee. No speeches, no agenda, just conversation.

– Thursday 27 November, 11am-12pm at Parkmore Shopping centre; free event.

2025 Australian Martial Arts Festival

Traditional Chinese martial arts, with a focus on Tai Chi (Taijiquan) and Kung Fu (Wushu) as forms of intangible cultural heritage. Includes traditional Chinese music and Chinese wellness practices.

– Thursday 27 November 12pm-3pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event. Details: 0467597080 or ad@awcc.com.au

Detox Your Home

Highly toxic items, such as chemicals, should never be put in your rubbish bins, poured down the drain, or left out on the nature strip during hard rubbish collections. Detox your Home is a safe, free and easy-to-use service to dispose of unwanted, highly toxic household chemicals without harming your health or the environment. The collected items are recycled for recovery and diverted from landfill.-

– Saturday 29 October, 9am-2pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Complex, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at eventbrite.com.au/e/detox-your-home-dandenong-registration-1642467487469?aff=oddtdtcreator

Bunjil Place Christmas Market

Up to 60 stalls with delightful stocking fillers and unique Christmas gifts. Live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, licensed bar and the lighting of the Bunjil Place Christmas tree at 8pm.

– Saturday 29 November 3pm–9pm at Bunjil Place Plaza; free entry. Stall items and food at vendor prices.

Stellar Stories for Boys of the Future

Join New York Times bestselling author Francesca Cavallo, live from Italy, in conversation about her book Stellar Stories for Boys of the Future. Joined in person by Dalal Smiley (Wellsprings for Women) and Naveen Jagadeesan (The Man Cave), this discussion dives into how storytelling, men’s circles and youth workshops can help build healthier, more compassionate understandings of masculinity.

– Saturday 29 November, 4pm-6pm at Walker Street Galley and Art Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential: greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_017aaccf4f7541ccb313bcc8c24ced6e

Australian Nativity Scene

Australia’s largest and most renowned traditional nativity scene, now in its 22nd year, at St. Elizabeth’s Parish. Please note the display will not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

– Monday 1 December – Friday 9 January 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth’s Parish, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North; free event. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110.

Heritage Hill tour

Take a free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Includes two historic houses, Laurel Lodge and Benga and the surrounding gardens. Tea and coffee provided. Numbers limited.

– first Thursday of each month (next 4 December), 10am-12pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; $5pp. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_b2f59a112335431fb258216bb51fe327

Christmas market

Lexington Gardens Retirement Village Christmas Market Day features homemade Christmas ornaments/gifts, baked goods, jams and relishes, jewellery, knitwear, wooden toys made by our own men’s shed, handstitched items, bags and purses and much more. Some stalls cash-only.

– Friday 5 December 10am-1pm at Lexington Gardens Retirement Village, 114 Westall Road, Springvale; free entry and parking.

Carols in Harmony Square

A wonderful evening of carols-singing and entertainment with a special visit from Santa, free face painting. gingerbread cookie decoration station, photobooth, sausage sizzle and more.

– Friday 5 December, 6pm-9pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event.

Lying Down in Public Places

Gareth Hart has spent 25 years exploring complex relationships between the body and place – often resulting in striking, immersive and poignant performances in public spaces – including car parks, alleyways, warehouses, park and civic squares.

– Saturday 6 December, 12pm-1pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_ad89102c1aab4b0099f78a694a0f439f

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm until 20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.