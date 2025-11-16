Casey Expands Environmental Volunteer Program with 10 New Reserves

The City of Casey is adding 10 new reserves to its Environmental Volunteering Program.
Meaning those with a natural green thumb or who want to develop their gardening skills, now have more opportunities to connect with nature, protect their local environment and socialise with like-minded communities.
City of Casey Mayor highlighted the importance of the program, saying that “environmental volunteers play a vital role in caring for Casey’s natural spaces”.
“By joining the volunteer program, you’re not only helping protect local wildlife and habitats – you’re also connecting with your community and creating a greener future for generations to come.” he said.
Each unique site offers a variety of learning opportunities, from sprouting new seeds to wildlife monitoring.
Those who don’t mind getting their hands dirty can fill out an expression of interest form and select their preferred locations.
The new reserves are:
Bellbird Bushland Reserve – Berwick
Bellbird Drive Reserve (Park) – Berwick
Brookland Greens Bushland Reserve – Cranbourne
Hilltop Park – Cranbourne North
Morning Mist Bushland Reserve – Cranbourne South
Pareip Banhul Reserve – Botanic Ridge
Gunns Road Reserve – Hallam
Heathland Circuit Reserve – Cranbourne East
Casuarina Forest Nature Reserve – Endeavour Hills
Jessie Trail Reserve – Harkaway
Banjo Paterson Reserve – Lynbrook
For more information, go to casey.vic.gov.au/news