Casey Expands Environmental Volunteer Program with 10 New Reserves

The City of Casey is adding 10 new reserves to its Environmental Volunteering Program.

Meaning those with a natural green thumb or who want to develop their gardening skills, now have more opportunities to connect with nature, protect their local environment and socialise with like-minded communities.

City of Casey Mayor highlighted the importance of the program, saying that “environmental volunteers play a vital role in caring for Casey’s natural spaces”.

“By joining the volunteer program, you’re not only helping protect local wildlife and habitats – you’re also connecting with your community and creating a greener future for generations to come.” he said.

Each unique site offers a variety of learning opportunities, from sprouting new seeds to wildlife monitoring.

Those who don’t mind getting their hands dirty can fill out an expression of interest form and select their preferred locations.

The new reserves are:

Bellbird Bushland Reserve – Berwick

Bellbird Drive Reserve (Park) – Berwick

Brookland Greens Bushland Reserve – Cranbourne

Hilltop Park – Cranbourne North

Morning Mist Bushland Reserve – Cranbourne South

Pareip Banhul Reserve – Botanic Ridge

Gunns Road Reserve – Hallam

Heathland Circuit Reserve – Cranbourne East

Casuarina Forest Nature Reserve – Endeavour Hills

Jessie Trail Reserve – Harkaway

Banjo Paterson Reserve – Lynbrook

For more information, go to casey.vic.gov.au/news