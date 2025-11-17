‘Block party’ lands in Dandy West

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Hemmings Street is set for a block party for the ages – with an inaugural two days of live music festival and markets this weekend.

The Hidden Gem Festival and Market will pack out the Dandenong West’s car park with a multitude of music, a record fair, locally-curated beer garden, food trucks and a crafts market on 22-23 November.

Its director Jessica Robinett says the event with the “energy of a block party and the heart of a community celebration” brings an inner-city style festival to the burbs.

“It comes down to why not?

“Sometimes you want to celebrate in your neighbourhood and celebrate it with your neighbours.”

After a lot of “band scouting”, Robinett has landed a long, eclectic mix of feel-good acts.

Such as soul-funk-RnB hybrid Ferguson Rogers Process teaming Tim Rogers (You Am I) and Lance Ferguson (The Bamboos).

New York City rock-and-rollers Ruby and the Clumsy Dollies, First Nations band Charlie Needs Braces, soul group The Deans of Soul, Afro-fusion drummers One Spirit Africa, funky disco outfit Sugar Fed Leopards and bluesy Damon Smith Duo are others.

West Alchemy Collective – a group of residents, business owners and artists in Dandenong West – hired Robinett after she curated a similar festival Balaclava Boogie.

“They felt there was a place for an all-inclusive arts, music, market event. And they wanted it in their neighbourhood,” Robinett says.

“They had this idea of doing something that we wouldn’t normally find in this community.”

The precinct has had a bad wrap in the past, with calls for crime prevention and arts events to improve perceived safety.

Robinett says arts and music plays a role to unite the community and support traders in Dandenong West.

“Similar to Balaclava, we have a similar community area which just didn’t have anything to do in its local community.

“This is something to unite and bring the community together in a way that has no barriers on who can attend it.”

Hidden Gem Festival is at 71 Hemmings Street car park, Dandenong West on 22-23 November. Free entry.