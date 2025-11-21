DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Free Christmas cheer for 12 days

Free Christmas cheer for 12 days

Santa Claus will be back at Dandenong Market, for the 12 Days at Christmas festival. (Supplied)

Dandenong Market is hosting a 12 Days of Christmas festival full of free workshops and entertainment for kids of all ages this month.

In partnership with the Dandenong Community & Learning Centre, the 12 Days of Christmas program is packed with hands-on fun.

Activites include Christmas crafts and card making, cookie decorating, face painting and hair braiding, music circles and sing-alongs as well as online DIY tutorials for at-home fun.

Each Tuesday and Friday, there will be a Christmas Card making station and Santa’s colouring station.

Plus, there’ll be a chance to meet Santa for photos and to post your letter straight to the North Pole.

– 12 Days of Christmas is at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong on market days between Tuesday 2 December-Sunday 21 December, 10am-2pm; free event.

