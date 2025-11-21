Free Christmas cheer for 12 days

Dandenong Market is hosting a 12 Days of Christmas festival full of free workshops and entertainment for kids of all ages this month.

In partnership with the Dandenong Community & Learning Centre, the 12 Days of Christmas program is packed with hands-on fun.

Activites include Christmas crafts and card making, cookie decorating, face painting and hair braiding, music circles and sing-alongs as well as online DIY tutorials for at-home fun.

Each Tuesday and Friday, there will be a Christmas Card making station and Santa’s colouring station.

Plus, there’ll be a chance to meet Santa for photos and to post your letter straight to the North Pole.

– 12 Days of Christmas is at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong on market days between Tuesday 2 December-Sunday 21 December, 10am-2pm; free event.