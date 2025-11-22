Looking Back

100 years ago

26 November 1925

DANDENONG COURT

EDUCATION ACT

Before Messers Freeman P.M, Pearson, Abbott, Branston and Tharle J’s.P.

Howard Hemple (three charges), and Francis Pow (one charge) were fined 2/- on each charge of not sending their children to school the required number of days. Thomas Pyke (two charges) and Timothy Moroney (two charges), against each of whom were prior convictions, were fined 10/- on each charge for similar offences. Sickness was pleaded as the reason why the son of Robert Jones was not sent to school as required by the Act, but the bench was not satisfied the lad was ill on the dates of the charge, and the defendant was fined 2/6.

50 years ago

20 November 1975

Oktoberfest .. Here to stay!

No fewer than a mammoth 100,000 visited the Dandenong Oktoberfest between last Friday and Sunday afternoon … proof positive that the festival is here to stay and really put Dandenong on the ethnic cultural map. Organised by the Teutonia German-Australian Club of Dandenong and the Edelweiss Folk Dancing Group, club president Mr George Schwedt couldn’t stop smiling. Also smiling were Dandenong police, a spokesman for whom said “considering the huge number of people and the availability of big stocks of liquor, we had very few problems. We congratulate the crowd on their behaviour.”

20 years ago

28 November 2005

Village launch

Dandenong’s $25 million Metro Village 3175 residential project was launched by VicUrban and Greater Dandenong Council last week. The event showcased a mix of apartments and town houses, with more than 50 deposits taken for properties on the night. VicUrban development director Domenic Arcaro hailed the project a success. “People are jumping at the opportunity to invest in this development and Dandenong’s future.” The village will have 1100 houses and will accommodate 3000 residents.

5 years ago

24 November 2020

Long–Tan history

In a moment of history, Angela Long and Sophie Tan have been elected as Greater Dandenong Council’s first mayor–deputy mayor team. The Long–Tan team was elected unopposed by colleagues to lead a fresh-faced council at the public meeting last Thursday. It belied a five-all vote deadlock between Cr Long and Jim Memeti for the leadership three days earlier. The contest was decided behind the scenes by drawing a ball out of a hat. Newly elected Dandenong North Ward councillor Bob Milkovic enigmatically abstained from both the mayor and deputy mayor votes. “It was my legal right”, he said, dismissing any pressure to cast a deciding mayoral vote. Cr Long, who last served as mayor in 2000 and 2012, will lead a fresh-faced council – with five out of 11 councillors being first-timers.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society