Local business doing good

A range of local businesses took home prizes at last week’s Casey Business Awards held at Bunjil Place.

Doveton’s ‘Doogood Australia’ , established in 2007, won the Business of the Year award.

The family-run business specialises in designing, manufacturing, supplying and coating steel and fencing products.

Most recently, the business collaborated with Deakin University in developing a crash-tested vehicle mitigation fence.

Also in attendance were 200 members from local businesses, who all gathered to celebrate innovation and excellence across Casey’s thriving business sector.

Casey’s Mayor Stefan Koomen said that the awards initiative shed light on Casey’s local businesses along with their strengths in the community.

“We’re continually impressed by the diversity and innovation of our business community. Every finalist and winner is an inspiration,” said the mayor.

“The future of our local economy is bright and I look forward to seeing these businesses continue to show leadership, creativity and commitment to our community.”

Other winners for the night included:

• Excellence in Community and Customer Support – My Expert

• Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion – Best of Home Care

• Excellence in Environmental Sustainability – Berwick Twinklestar Early Learning Centre

• Excellence in Innovation – Doogood Australia

• Best Micro Business – L’ada Soaps & Scents

• Best New Business – Boutique Hearing Clinic

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lachie Fyfe, Thirty eight 0 six Brewing