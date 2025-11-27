Cherished local farm is getting an upgrade

Myuna Farm, a much loved and local attraction to residents, is getting an upgrade to its water and electrical systems.

The renovations will include establishing a stormwater harvesting system specifically made to collect and treat stormwater as well as a new switchboard and power supply.

The stormwater system will be used for animal paddocks and the sport fields at Betula Reserve.

The upgrades aim to reduce the dependence on clean drinking and help mitigate the pollution in Dandenong Creek.

Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen says that these new initiatives are part of the Council’s investments that deeply considers the future.

“Myuna Farm is a cherished local icon in our community, and these improvements will help ensure it continues to thrive for generations to come, while also protecting Dandenong Creek,” said the Mayor.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026.