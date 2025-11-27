City of Casey prepares for a season of festivities

Ahead of the Christmas season, City of Casey will be expanding its available festive events, ranging from choir singing, Christmas decorations competition, to Christmas markets at Bunjil Place.

Already, festive bows and wreaths have been put up along High Street in Berwick and Cranbourne to lift the spirits of shoppers and shop owners across the area.

Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen says the upcoming season is a time to reflect on what’s important.

“The festive season is a time to pause, reflect and connect with what truly matters,” said the Mayor.

“Our families, friends and our communities make Casey a great place to live.

“There are special events, activities and initiatives across Casey, and I encourage all residents to celebrate together and share some Christmas cheer…”

For more information about Christmas events across Casey, go to: casey.vic.gov.au/events