Gem discovers Dandenong West’s spark

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a dazzling debut, the good news is that the Hidden Gem Festival and Market with further lustre next year.

Across 22-23 November, the stellar program of live music, record fair, beer garden, food trucks and craft market emblazoned Hemmings Street car park in Dandenong West.

The inner-city style festival was a sight and sound rarely experienced in the locale, attracting an array of feel-good acts including the recently-ARIA-awarded Tim Rogers and his daughter.

It was the brainchild of a group of local residents, business owners and artists known as West Alchemy Collective.

They raised the event’s funding and hired experienced street-festival director Jessica Robinett to bring the event together.

A Hidden Gem highlight for Robinett was the hoardes of neighbours drawn from their homes and porches to join the fun.

“A neighbour Nancy had just turned 68 and been living here since 1970.

“She was fed up with going to the inner city for gigs and said it was a treat to have it in her own neighbourhood for once.”

The overwhelming sentiment, including from police, was this was the type of event the community needed, Robinett said.

“This one was really special.”

Next year’s event will potentially showcase more food trucks, a different mix of market stalls, a bigger music stage and more kids events.

“There’ll be some little adjustments but we’ll keep the same formula going.

“I would be pushing for it to be an annual thing.

“It would be a shame if it doesn’t go on beyond two years – because that’s when the crowds really start showing up.”

At a 24 November council meeting, mayor Sophie Tan called for the council to potentially support an expanded Hidden Gem for next year.

Deputy mayor Phillip Danh praised the organisers for giving Dandenong West its deserved “moment in the sun”.

“Hopefully it will be the first of many.”

Councillor Jim Memeti said the car park’s transformation was “unbelievable”.

He noted the State Government and council’s “millions and millions of dollars” to beautify and improve perceived safety in the precinct in recent years.

“It’s now attracting lots of customers. There’s not one vacant shop.”

Cr Rhonda Garad said it was the best music she’d heard for a long time, with food and stalls from the local community.

“Thanks for showcasing local talent and uplifting Dandenong West.”