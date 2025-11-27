Youth climate leaders drive local environmental change in Casey

by Jensy Callimootoo

The City of Casey is looking for young and climate passionate individuals aged between 15 and 25 to participate in their 2026 Casey Youth Climate Action Committee (YCAC).

Throughout the year, the committee provides opportunities for young people to get involved in meaningful conversations and initiatives around the region about protecting the environment and addressing climate change.

Misha Hassan is a VCE student in Casey and was part of the 2025 YCAC.

She says she joined the committee to “contribute meaningfully to positive environmental change”.

Misha first learnt about the committee when she attended a youth summit, since then, she familiarised herself with the committee’s vision and the various roles it adopts, which she says strongly resonated with her own principles for the environment.

Over the last year, Misha has been able to put those climate centred values into practice within the committee from being a spokesperson for the committee to conducting meetings with the Mayor.

“The last year has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” she said.

“I have learnt so much and had the opportunity to bond with other young people who share the same passion for caring for our environment.

“These connections have strengthened my commitment to protecting our natural habitats and inspired me to continue contributing to positive environmental change in and around Casey.”

The YCAC engages with two monthly meetings where, according to Misha, members are able to discuss “initiatives and plan for future events”.

Right now, for example, Misha and the committee are planning for a documentary screening night about the harmful impacts of non-recyclable goods on animals and the environment.

But it also involves information sessions that encourage different groups of people to make better choices around being eco-friendly.

“We take time to reflect on feedback and gather learnings from past events,” said Misha.

“For example, at the ‘Inspire Leadership 2025’ event held earlier this year, we encouraged local Grade 6 students to make more sustainable lunchbox choices.

“The great response and positive feedback we received reinforced the value of our advocacy and education efforts, motivating us to continue developing impactful initiatives.”

But it doesn’t just stop at the younger generation, YCAC has also been able to ignite some change within local levels of governance.

Misha says that most recently, YCAC leaders met with Casey’s council members to “promote the sustainability and climate action work” that the committee undertakes.

“We were able to draw their attention to the urgency of addressing climate change and encouraged them to fund more sustainable initiatives in Casey,” she said.

“At the June 2025 ‘Innovate Casey’ event, we also witnessed the City of Casey Council’s commitment to embracing innovative ideas.

“This growing movement benefits both the environment and the wider Casey community.

“And these discussions are not only about education, but also about fostering community spirit.”

One year in, Misha has accumulated a wealth of knowledge about sustainability and climate related issues — from recycling plastic lids to gravity shifts caused by melting glaciers.

“These insights reflect the breadth of knowledge I have gained from everyday sustainable practices to global environmental science,” Misha remarked.

“And they continue to inspire me to learn more and contribute meaningfully to our community.”

As Misha nears the completion of her first year, she says that there are lasting values that will continue to guide her climate advocacy.

“Every small action counts, and doing my part for a better tomorrow is one of the most valuable lessons I will take away from my experience as a member of the Youth Climate Action Committee,” she said.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of this inspiring group, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to a more sustainable future for Casey: one project, one initiative, and one action at a time.”

For more information on applying, go to casey.vic.gov.au/youth-climate-committee