Fashions and frolics at Cranbourne Cup

Dressed-up fashionistas, rock fans and racegoers flocked to the $500,000 Cranbourne Cup on Saturday.

Huge crowds basked in the trackside sunshine, on terraces and in marquees as co-trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr’s four-year-old gelding Sabaj rode to a commanding win in their home cup.

Aside from the racing thrills, visitors revelled in the party atmosphere.

Fashions on the Field attracted an array of contestants in bright attire and spectacular millinery.

As a special attraction, The Voices Supergroup featuring Aussie Rock legends Mark Gable from The Choirboys, Dave Gleeson from the Screaming Jets, and Tania Doko from The Bachelor Girl put on a show to remember.