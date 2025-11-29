Christmas Carols in Casey

The City of Casey has organised an array of events ahead of the festive and holiday season — including the beloved Carols by Candlelight.
Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said “it was great to support so many carol events across Casey”.
“They’re a wonderful way to share the joy of the season and celebrate together,” he added.
Here’s a list of sing-along events and Christmas markets across Casey.
Christmas on the Foreshore
Friday 12 December, 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Tooradin Foreshore
Enjoy Christmas themed entertainment all night, finishing with a fireworks display.
Narre Warren North Community Carols
Saturday 13 December, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm
A’Beckett Road Reserve, Narre Warren North
Gethsemane Clyde Carols by Candlelight 2025
Saturday 13 December, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Hillcrest Christian College, 500 Soldiers Road, Clyde North
Endeavour Hills Community Carols
Saturday 13 December, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Reveal Church, 2-8 Gleneagles Drive, Endeavour Hills
Fireworks at 9:15 pm.
Cranbourne Community Christmas Carols
Sunday 14 December, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm
Cranbourne Presbyterian Church, 195 Sladen Street, Cranbourne
With a petting zoo, jumping castles, a merry-go-round, sausage sizzle, lolly bags for the kids and a craft tent, along with entertainment by Cranbourne Chorale.
Casey Christmas Carols 2025
Friday 19 December, 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Cairns Road Reserve, corner of Cairns Road and Campbell Drive, Hampton Park
Enjoy food trucks, rides, live entertainment and a fireworks display at 9:30 pm.
Endeavour Hills Classic Carols 2025
Friday 19 December, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
David Collins Drive Reserve, Endeavour Hills
Markets:
Lynbrook Christmas Market
Saturday 13 December, 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Banjo Paterson Reserve, 51 Paterson Drive, Lynbrook
Find a Penny Christmas Street BBQ
Sunday 21 December, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Hampton Park Junior Football Club, 47 Cairns Road, Hampton Park
Family-friendly event, with free food and kids activities.