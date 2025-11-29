Christmas Carols in Casey

The City of Casey has organised an array of events ahead of the festive and holiday season — including the beloved Carols by Candlelight.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said “it was great to support so many carol events across Casey”.

“They’re a wonderful way to share the joy of the season and celebrate together,” he added.

Here’s a list of sing-along events and Christmas markets across Casey.

Christmas on the Foreshore

Friday 12 December, 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Tooradin Foreshore

Enjoy Christmas themed entertainment all night, finishing with a fireworks display.

Narre Warren North Community Carols

Saturday 13 December, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

A’Beckett Road Reserve, Narre Warren North

Gethsemane Clyde Carols by Candlelight 2025

Saturday 13 December, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Hillcrest Christian College, 500 Soldiers Road, Clyde North

Endeavour Hills Community Carols

Saturday 13 December, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Reveal Church, 2-8 Gleneagles Drive, Endeavour Hills

Fireworks at 9:15 pm.

Cranbourne Community Christmas Carols

Sunday 14 December, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cranbourne Presbyterian Church, 195 Sladen Street, Cranbourne

With a petting zoo, jumping castles, a merry-go-round, sausage sizzle, lolly bags for the kids and a craft tent, along with entertainment by Cranbourne Chorale.

Casey Christmas Carols 2025

Friday 19 December, 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cairns Road Reserve, corner of Cairns Road and Campbell Drive, Hampton Park

Enjoy food trucks, rides, live entertainment and a fireworks display at 9:30 pm.

Endeavour Hills Classic Carols 2025

Friday 19 December, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

David Collins Drive Reserve, Endeavour Hills

Markets:

Lynbrook Christmas Market

Saturday 13 December, 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Banjo Paterson Reserve, 51 Paterson Drive, Lynbrook

Find a Penny Christmas Street BBQ

Sunday 21 December, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Hampton Park Junior Football Club, 47 Cairns Road, Hampton Park

Family-friendly event, with free food and kids activities.