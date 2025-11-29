The Offbeat Sari is coming to Bunjil Place

Bunjil Place Gallery will be partnering with Liverpool Powerhouse in Sydney to bring a landmark exhibition — The Offbeat Sari.

The exhibition was developed by Design Museum in London and curated by Priya Khanchandani.

It’s sure to be an enthralling experience for attendees, as it will unfold in three sections, including ‘transformations’, ‘identity and resistance’ and finally, ‘new materialities’.

It will feature 54 saris, showcasing an array of intricate and innovative designs loaned from groundbreaking designers and studios across India.

Not only does it celebrate the traditional look of a sari, but it will also include a range of materials that transforms conventional ideas surrounding saris; such as distressed denims, woven steel and foiled jersey.

Khanchandani says that “the sari is experiencing what is conceivably its most rapid reinvention in its 5000 year history.”

“It makes the sari movement one of today’s most important global fashion stories, yet little is known of its true nature beyond South Asia,” she said.

“What fascinates me most is that its reinvention isn’t simply aesthetic, it’s cultural, political and emotional.

“Designers and wearers are stretching the sari’s possibilities and transforming it into a catalyst for imagining new futures.

“I’m incredibly excited to collaborate with both Bunjil Place and Liverpool Powerhouse to bring this story to audiences in Australia for the first time.”

Mayor of Casey, Stefan Koomen, said that the city was proud to collaborate with the Sydney art’s centre.

“With one of the largest South Asian communities in Melbourne, this vibrant exhibition will deeply resonate with our residents and beyond,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to come and experience the bold reinvention of this iconic garment and with free entry to the Bunjil Place Gallery, it’s accessible to all to enjoy”

The free exhibition launches Saturday 21 March, 2026 at 4.30pm at Bunjil Place and will be on display until August.

For more information, go to bunjilplace.com.au