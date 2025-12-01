Christmas Carols returns to Max Pawsey Reserve

Max Pawsey Reserve will bring back Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve this year.

After its hiatus in 2024, this will mark the 50th anniversary of the much loved and anticipated event for the Casey community and families.

The night will include rides, food trucks and a visit from one of the most special figures of the season — Santa.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a firework show at the end of the night, lighting up the sky ahead of the special Christmas Day.

Cr Kim Ross of the Casuarina Ward says that it’s set to be a magical night and that she “can’t wait to see” the community there.

“Carols by Twilight at Max Pawsey promises to be a magical night for our community,” she said.

Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen also said that the different sing-along Christmas events across Casey was “a wonderful way to share the joy of the season and celebrate together”.

The event will take place on Wednesday 24 December from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information go to, casey.vic.gov.au