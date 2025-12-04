Ageless Santa spreads joy over the decades

After 30 years in the jolly Santa suit, Phil Martin says he’s shared the gift of kindness with thousands of children.

On 3 December, Martin reprised his festive tradition, playing Sensitive Santa at an International Day of People with a Disability event at Noble Park Community Centre.

“I guess from a young age I was taught from my parents the importance of being generous, kind and to spread joy whenever I could.

“And Santa was the best character that I knew that showed all those things.”

In truth, it was 50 years ago when he got his first taste of the role.

As an eight-year-old, he’d collect toys from cereal boxes and deliver them to friends’ homes in Dandenong North.

“My Santa costume consisted of my old red coat and a black belt and a pillow to make me look tubby.

“I used one of my white singlets as my Santa beard.”

As an adult, Martin has played Father Christmas at venues such as Dandenong Plaza, Parkmore shopping centre, Dandenong Market and Myer stores in Chadstone, Dandenong and Fountain Gate since 1995.

This included volunteer stints at Dandenong Carols by Candlelight in 2013 and 2014.

His highlights are seeing the “look of wonderment” from children visiting Santa for the first time.

Also visiting terminally ill children for what might be their last Christmas always brought a tear to his eye, he said.

“Of course there have been many happy and funny conversations I have had with the children and their parents.

“Listening to the gifts they would like for Christmas, or the various items they will leave out for Santa or how Santa will deliver their presents if they don’t have a chimney.”

In the past five years, he has volunteered as Santa at charity mealtimes such as Joey’s Van in the Dandenong Plaza car park and at St James’ Anglican Church.

Martin’s Santa has also walked along his street to hand out gifts as well as visited his various social groups.

“With the thousands of children I have seen over the past 30 years, I hope I have been able to share with them the things that were taught to me as a child.

“Generosity, kindness and of course the spreading of joy.”