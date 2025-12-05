Disability day draws people together

by Sahar Foladi

Noble Park Community Centre celebrated International Day of People with Disability through a mix of social activities and information.

As the centre’s president, Roz Blades was more than satisfied with the turnout of hundreds of people who enjoyed free coffee, doughnuts, sausage sizzles and entertainment.

“We’re happy to be the centre that doesn’t leave anyone behind.

“It just demonstrated the need to this council and federal government that people need to come together, people who are disabled need to come together.

“The amount of people coming together in wheelchairs was phenomenal.

“It was about people coming together, making friends, talking to each other.”

A range of agencies attended to provide information on supports and services available such as NDIS, Chisholm, Windemere, and RSPCA.

Greater Dandenong Council mayor Sophie Tan and council representatives also visited.

There was also a music festival for community to enjoy.

Ms Blades says people with disabilities need to be considered 365 days of the year, not just particularly on one day.

She says there are huge gaps for people to access food services in Greater Dandenong.

“What happened today was wonderful but it’s the tip of the iceberg really.

“You know where the food services are but you can’t get there, it’s the linkages, they are not there.

“These are the people who come to the centre with nothing, some live in their cars.”

The centre raised $6500 this year through recycling cans and bottles, which will be used of centre’s general expenses and running costs of the food pantry for as many as 1100 people a week.