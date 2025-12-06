Beloved cricket event returning to Casey Fields

Melbourne Stars Family Day will be returning to Casey fields this December.

Cricket lovers will be able to join in on the free event which will include a selfie and signing opportunity with the playing squad.

It would also include interactive activations and roaming entertainment and a range of food truck options.

Max Abbott, Melbourne Stars’ general manager, says that everyone involved has always looked forward to this summer event.

“The Melbourne Stars Family Day is a highlight of the summer, bringing out players and fans together for what has become an annual tradition,” said Abbott.

Casey Councillor Jennifer Dizon, echoed this sentiment.

“The Melbourne Stars Family Day is a crowd favourite amongst the community,” she said.

“We’re pleased to help deliver a fantastic event that offers fun for the whole family and provides a great opportunity for kids to discover their interest in cricket or test out their skills in the nets.”

The event requires no booking and will take place at Casey Fields on Sunday 14 December from 10am to 2pm.