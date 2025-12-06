Christmas message of peace

by Anita Davine, of Catholic/Christian faith

“Peace to people of good will.”

This invitation resounds in my mind as I celebrate this Christmas season.

This is a time for giving and receiving – not only of gifts but of loving presence among family, friends and others who have touched our lives in meaningful ways.

It is an opportunity to be mindful of all the hopeful moments in life and be grateful for them.

Let us be mindful of the many people who serve others at this time and throughout the year: our politicians, public servants, volunteers, hospital staff, hospitality staff, retail personnel, farmers who provide the food for our festive tables, council workers who respond to our local needs and countless others whom we may call “Living Treasures” because they serve without accolades or notoriety.

Let us acknowledge and thank them for their service whenever we meet them.

As we enjoy some ‘down time’ let us be aware of all those who have assisted us, who have included us, welcomed us, forgiven us, given us a sense of belonging, embraced us, affirmed us, invited us, shared conversation and listened to us.

Let us reflect together and be affirmed by the answers to these questions:

Who has responded to us when we needed help?

Who has challenged us to think more deeply, more sincerely?

Who has loved us unconditionally?

How have we shown our unconditional love for others?

How have we shown our gratitude for all the people that have helped us to grow spiritually, intellectually, emotionally, socially, volitionally, physically in our life this year?

Let us all grow together with renewed community spirit so that we can live with faith, hope and love among Many Faiths and as One People.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662. Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au