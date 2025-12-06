Looking Back

100 years ago

10 December 1925

SHOW NOTES

Up to the morning of Thursday last, there was every prospect of the Dandenong Show of 1925 being at least equal to the record exhibitions last year, but fate, in the form of the weather, would have a say in the matter. Generally, the show was a success in other respects, and the unseasonably cool weather in the afternoon added to the pleasure. According to people who ought to know, the uncertain weather had its effect on the dressing as well as the attendance. Men especially took few chances of having their “Sunday best” and appeared in ordinary business and working “clobber”, but the ladies were braver and attractive costumes were much in evidence.

50 years ago

8 December 1975

THE ROBES HAVE IT!

The battle of the robes was on again at Berwick City Council last week – and this time tradition won. Council decided to accept the offer from a donor who does not wish his name to be made public for a Mayoral robe to the value of $250. A copy of Police Life was passed around the table which showed the Mayor Councillor Ron Irwin, at an official function attired only in a suit while the other Mayors were all in robes. Some councillors thought the mayor without robes looked “ridiculous” whilst others though he was the only one suitably dressed and the others “looked like idiots”. When the matter was put to the vote it was tied six-six and councillor Irwin used his casting vote in favour of the robes.

20 years ago

12 December 2005

Spirit of 1868 still inspires Aborigines

A group of aborigines in the Dandenong District Cricket Association are following the dream of their pioneering ancestors. “They were pioneers not only for cricket but for breaking down the racial and cultural barriers,” said player Scott Owen. Lyndale president Rodney Keyaerts said the team not only connected the Aboriginal players to their proud cricketing past but to the club’s founder, the late Ted Owen. Mr Owen also had an Aboriginal connection through his grandchildren, including Scott Owen who stills plays with the club. “Through the team, we have been able to be a truly multicultural club … we now have players from Vietnam, China, Romania and Russia,” Scott Owen said. “We often talk about the 1868 team – it reminds us of who we are and where we came from … I’m sure they would approve of what the club is doing for local Aboriginal cricketers.”

5 years ago

8 December 2020

Huge hiring drive

Two of Dandenong’s most notable manufacturers are in desperate need of staff, as they reinvigorate their businesses and attempt to break the industry’s stigma. Todd Hartley of Hilton Manufacturing, and Simon Whiteley of Corex Plastics, need to fill up to 55 positions between them, in a bid to meet demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hilton Manufacturing, a sheet metal fabricator, which supplies to various sectors including the bus, caravan, defence, health care and truck industries, has already noticed a huge boom. Mr Hartley explained: “The caravan industry in particular, has gone gangbusters because no one thinks they can travel overseas for the next few years.” Of the 30 positions needing to be filled immediately, approximately 15 of the roles could be filled by unskilled workers, the other 15 positions are targeted towards skilled workers. Mr Whiteley of Corex said: “I think people associate manufacturing with making cars, which many people think is dead here, so it’s about overcoming that stigma. The reality is that there is a vibrant manufacturing community in Dandenong.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society