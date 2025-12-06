Grand Festival

Melbourne’s biggest celebration of culture, faith and community. Two days filled with 40 food and retail stalls, over 15 massive rides for all ages, camel and horse riding, face painting, and a huge fireworks display.

– Saturday 6 December and Sunday 7 December, 12.30pm-late at Keysborough Turkish Islamic & Cultural Centre, 396 Greens Rd, Keysborough; free entry.

Lying Down in Public Places

Gareth Hart has spent 25 years exploring complex relationships between the body and place – often resulting in striking, immersive and poignant performances in public spaces – including car parks, alleyways, warehouses, park and civic squares.

– Saturday 6 December, 12pm-1pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_ad89102c1aab4b0099f78a694a0f439f

Chistmas Market Fun Day

Annual festive event for Australian Animal Protection Society. Market stalls, featuring gifts, crafts, and all things festive. Santa Photos from Snoot Photography (book at aaps.org.au/events), food, coffee, kids play centre and find four-legged presents for loved ones.

= Sunday 7 December, 10am-1.30pm at AAPS, 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough; gold coin donation entry.

Children’s Remembrance Service

For many families, attending this service has become a cherished tradition to commemorate their beloved children.

– Sunday 7 December, 5pm-7pm at Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South; free event. Bookings: smct.org.au/events/childrens-remembrance-service

Carols by Kingston

Kings of Christmas – Bobby Fox and Rob Mills – as MCs. Performers include Marina Prior, Bernard Curry, Alinta Chidzey, CC Dewar, Nina Ferro and Kathleen Halloran, Mordialloc Jazz Orchestra. The Australian Girls Choir performs a special kids show kicking off at 6pm. Santa’s Workshop Kids Zone, filled with free activities. Food stalls, BBQ and fireworks.

– Sunday 7 December 5pm-9.30pm at Bicentennial Park, Chelsea.

3D Christmas Tree Ornaments

Michelle from Paperazzi Designs will spark your child’s creativity with fun and easy 3D Christmas crafts. Drop-in session – no bookings required.

– Tuesday 9 December, 4.30pm-5.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, Community Rooms 2 and 3, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Social Cohesion workshop

A facilitated, safe space to help define what social cohesion means for our community today – and the role each of us plays in shaping a stronger, fairer future. Open to residents in Melbourne’s South East. Part of a social cohesion initiative being developed by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia councils, the Australian Government’s Office for Social Cohesion, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

– Tuesday 9 December 1pm – 4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Registrations essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/connections-that-matter-social-cohesion-workshop-tickets-1972895823517

Remember Dandenong Town Hall

Hear and share amazing Dandenong Town Hall stories about the events, performances and people as told by Dandenong and District Historical Society President Chris Keys. Bring any Dandenong Town Hall event memorabilia to tell your story. Delicious afternoon tea included.

– Thursday 11 December, 1.30pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga House), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_5ebf5fc68af0494c8968b83734b91315

Helping Hand Day

Free event providing poultry, fresh produce, pantry items, selfcare hampers, BBQ and family-friendly activities to anyone in need. Children’s entertainment and refreshments. The aim is to support local families and provide essentials to those in need. Hosted by We Care Community Services.

– Friday 12 December 4pm-7pm at 307 Gladstone Road, Dandenong; free event.

Christmas entertainment – Springvale

Multi skilled musicians spread festive cheer as they perform three, 45 minutes sets

– Saturday 13 December, 11am-2pm and Tuesday 23 December, 2pm-5pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale; free event.

Endeavour Hills Community Carols

Free event for the whole family. Local schools and music groups including gospel music group, Urban Praise. Food trucks, carnival games, children activities and fireworks.

– Saturday 13 December 5.30pm-9.30pm at Reveal Church, 2-8 Gleneagles Drive, Endeavour Hills; free event.

Narre Warren North Carols

Family-friendly traditional carols. Relaxed picnic atmosphere without vendors or fireworks. Free sausage sizzle, tea and coffee. No dogs or other pets, except service animals.

– Saturday 13 December 6.30pm-10.30pm at A’Beckett Road Reserve, Narre Warren North; $10 family of four or $5pp.

Festive mini-wreaths

Learn how to make a small Christmas wreath embellished with dried flowers to decorate your home for the holidays, with Domenica from Lupin Botanical. Ages 16-plus.

– Tuesday 16 December, 6pm-7.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub, Community Room 1, 10 Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_e27ae3e4b54f40688d0802cfb3dc3604

Christmas Entertainment – Dandenong

Roving, multi-skilled musicians spread festive cheer as they perform three, 45 minutes sets.

Wednesday 17 December, 11am-2pm and Saturday 20 December, 11am-2pm at Harmony Square and Palm Plaza, Dandenong; free events.

Christmas Entertainment – Noble Park

Multi skilled musicians perform three, 45 minutes sets.

– Friday 19 December, 3pm-6pm and Monday 22 December, 11am-2pm at Douglas and Ian streets, Noble Park; free events.

Australian Nativity Scene

Australia’s largest and most renowned traditional nativity scene, now in its 22nd year, at St. Elizabeth’s Parish. Please note the display will not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

– until Friday 9 January 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth’s Parish, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North; free event. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110.

12 Days of Christmas

Free workshops and entertainment for kids of all ages. Christmas crafts and card making, cookie decorating, face painting and hair braiding, music circles and sing-alongs as well as online DIY tutorials for at-home fun. Meet Santa for photos.

– until Sunday 21 December (market days only) 10am-2pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm until 20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.