Christmas charities to the fore

by Sahar Foladi

Christmas is a time for compassion and generosity, with local organisations are prepared to do more than ever.

South East Community Links (SECL) is spreading kindness this festive season by distributing Dignity Bags to support individuals and families in need.

A hundred of these will be given during the normal trading hours of SECL at its Dandenong office at 186 Foster Street donated by Share the Dignity organisation.

“The holiday season can be especially challenging for many people,” CEO Peter McNamara says.

“Through Dignity Bags, we hope to bring a little relief and remind our community that they are not alone—we care, and we’re here to help.”

These bags contain essential personal care items, offering comfort and dignity to those doing it tough during the Christmas period.

SECL’s initiative is aimed to reflect its commitment to ensuring that everyone in the community feels valued and supported.

Meanwhile, Vinnies South Eastern Soup Van will also be provide Christmas desserts, cakes, treats and toys for children in the weeks before its last operational day on 23 December. It will resume from 5 January 2026.

SOUP VAN ITINERARY

TUESDAYS – Dandenong

• 6.16pm – 7.15pm Dandenong Plaza Corner of Clow & Lonsdale Streets – opposite Dandenong Market

THURSDAYS – Berwick & Surrounds

• 6:30pm – 7pm Narre Warren IGA Car Park

• 7:15pm – 7:45pm Orient Place, Hampton Park (car park)

SUNDAYS – Berwick & Surrounds

• 6:30pm – 7pm Narre Warren IGA Car Park

• 7:15pm – 7:45pm Orient Place, Hampton Park (car park)

TUESDAYS – Mobile Pantry Van (1st & 3rd Tuesday of the month)

• 11:30am – 11:45am Narre Warren IGA Car Park

• 12:00pm – 12:30pm – Orient Place, Hampton Park (car park)