Hundreds gain Helping Hand

Up to 1000 families in need will be feted with free food, clothing, entertainment at a Helping Hand Day in Dandenong North on Friday 12 December.

We Care Community Services will be spreading Christmas joy as it gives away poultry, fresh produce, pantry items, selfcare hampers, BBQ and family-friendly activities.

The event aims to support local families, encourage community connection, and provide essential resources to those in need.

In the lead-up, volunteers assembled 1000 self-care hampers to give away – after more than 900 people attended last year’s event.

The not-for-profit group was formed in 1997 to help families in hardship, including many asylum seekers and refugees without income.

Among its great deeds are free clothes and food on Thursdays and Fridays – a service that has supported more than 2800 people in the past year.

We Care also provides a weekly playgroup, bringing together disadvantaged families and children who have struggled for connection due to language and cultural barriers.

Its high-school financial support program has also helped more than 12,000 students in the past year.

We Care also stages motivational visits at 15 schools, with positive rappers and topics such as living your best life, supporting friends and mental health.

Helping Hand Day is on Friday 12 December, 4pm-7pm at 307 Gladstone Road, Dandenong; free event.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/we-care-helping-hand-day-tickets-1763170142359?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawOiu0JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBOVpHbkkwT3Z5Y09vOWdIc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHs26ecV_bAUnF3Q4IIfWSsuJIPjZFp7_u8eMpYOpIhdBJ6Z7IUk8t0IY6unP_aem_agBWGRjofB98yXoYdKlJAQ