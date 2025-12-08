Songs, lights, action at Dandenong Carols

Harmony Square was alight in sounds and dazzle for a memorable Dandenong Carols on Friday 5 December.

In a packed program, local performers from Dandenong Primary School, With One Voice Choir and Greater Dandenong Band filled the stage with song.

As did MC Heidi Milne, The Funtones, Perfect Harmony, David Zhang, Benekustik and singer Sion Lee.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Ballet School performers and an elf-on-stilts elevated the festive fun.

The square was decked with decorations and activities, including a towering Christmas tree, reindeer mascot, market stalls, facepainting and a photobooth.

And of course, Santa was an as-ever popular finale.