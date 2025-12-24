A hero among us

PRECEDE: Arnold Dix is not one to seek the spotlight, yet his actions have saved dozens of lives under unimaginable pressure. His quiet strength and unwavering commitment reveal that heroes often walk among us, unnoticed but making a profound difference. Star journalist Afraa Kori reports.

"When I went back to India and asked what they thought I did, I hoped they would say I was an awesome engineer. Instead, they said, 'You gave us hope.' That's the leadership I strive for."

In November 2023, Arnold Dix played a crucial role in the 400-hour rescue operation to save 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel in India.

The collapsed tunnel linked major religious sites in the Himalayan Mountains, and the mission quickly became a life-and-death race against time.

As he bowed before a makeshift temple outside the stricken tunnel, Arnold famously promised that the men would be home safe for Christmas.

The mountain itself became a teacher during the rescue, and the team had to constantly adapt their tactics while drilling into the mountainside to free the workers. His leadership and humanity won the hearts of 1.3 billion Indians.

This wasn’t his first time underground in dangerous conditions. Arnold has investigated tunnels under Ground Zero after 9/11, worked at the London and Madrid bombing sites, survived an assassination attempt, and helped migrant workers find safe houses in Qatar.

Yet in Monbulk, most people knew him simply as a “really bad flower farmer.”

“I didn’t tell anyone I did tunnel rescues. I just don’t like the attention on me,” Arnold humbly said.

Beyond his work in tunnels, he’s an Australian geologist, engineer, barrister, keynote speaker, farmer and truck driver who calls Monbulk home.

Now, as an author, he was persuaded to share his testimony, unable to let the story of the rescue go untold.

“I never planned to write a book. The publishers hassled me,” Arnold admits.

“They wanted to know how a bad flower farmer from Monbulk ended up getting called by the chief engineer of India to rescue people in the Himalayas. That seemed odd to them.”

“People have been really surprised — both by how much they enjoyed the book and by the hidden parts of my life they never have guessed it, because I never told them.”

His book, The Promise, launched early this year and recounts the tunnel rescue alongside the surprising twists and values that shaped his life.

With themes of adventure, sacrifice, and selflessness, it explores what it means to challenge the status quo and push boundaries to achieve the impossible.

The memoir offers both inspiration and practical life lessons, resonating with readers seeking emotional engagement and actionable takeaways, all within the context of Arnold’s journey marked by quiet integrity and doing what’s right without seeking recognition.

As his first book and an unexpected path, Arnold quickly found himself challenged in many ways.

“First, I’m not an author, and second, I’m not used to talking about myself. I’ve always been public about other people, never me,” Arnold said.

“Normally, I deal with death and the lessons we learn from it in pretty horrible circumstances. This rescue was different — it was about keeping people alive. Now I speak at schools and to people who need hopeful stories, not horrible ones.”

His leadership style is rooted in listening, cultural sensitivity, and competence — with a surprising twist. “When I went back to India and asked what they thought I did, I hoped they would say I was an awesome engineer. Instead, they said, ‘You gave us hope.’ That’s the leadership I strive for.”

In October, Emerald Library welcomed Professor Arnold known worldwide as “the Tunnel Guy” — for an inspiring Author Talk. He spoke about his memoir The Promise: How an Everyday Hero Made the Impossible Possible.

The event was facilitated by Myli programs officer Anna Read, whose hard work and preparation helped make the evening a success.

“We were really pleased with the turnout, especially considering the severe weather warning that day,” Read said.

“Around 75 to 80 people came along, and Arnold Dix was a generous and engaging speaker. People were keen to keep asking questions, and we only wrapped up the Q&A to make time for the book signing.

“It was great to partner with Grace and Louie Booksellers for the event, who joined us on the night to sell copies of Arnold’s book. We’ve had some fantastic feedback from those who attended, including a few staff who weren’t rostered on but came along anyway.”

During the talk, Arnold’s reflections on the rescue revealed emotions that were still deeply raw.

“Each time I think about what happened, I’m reminded that, in my experience, these situations usually end in death and this one came dangerously close. That’s quite traumatic,” Arnold said.

“Even when I tell the story at the library, people notice tears in my eyes. It’s not a movie; it was life or death. I’m not a superhero — just a normal human who happened to be there.”

If there’s one message Arnold wants readers to take away, it’s that kindness is strength.

“Nice doesn’t mean weak or a pushover. There’s great strength in being a decent human being.”

“I suppose my legacy would be to help people find the confidence to be decent human beings — to resist the temptation to behave badly, even when the world seems to encourage it.”

It’s why he spends time in schools telling kids they don’t need to be superheroes — just team players working toward something good.

“I don’t mind if you’re a bus driver, a painter, a lawyer, or a doctor. We all need each other. Just get on any team.”

He’s even considering the idea of a follow-up book, ‘Kindness is the New Black’, or a comedy-festival retelling of the rescue. “I don’t take myself too seriously. I just want people to lighten up and be a bit easier on themselves.”

Fame hasn’t changed him much. These days, he’s planting five acres of beans, speaking at community events, and continuing the quiet work he’s always done.

“I don’t have burning aspirations. I just want people to have the courage to be decent.”