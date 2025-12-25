It’s summer – time for a barbie

It’s summer, which means many things, but one of the best parts of the season is having a good old-fashioned Aussie barbecue.

The sizzle of meat on the grill, the smell of char in the summer air, and the laid-back vibe of mates gathered around with a cold drink in hand.

A true Australian barbecue is more than just a meal; it’s a cultural ritual, a way to celebrate the outdoors, friendships, and the simple joy of good food.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned host, here’s how to throw an unforgettable Aussie barbie.

The backyard vibe

An authentic Aussie barbie isn’t held in a fancy setup – it’s in the backyard, at the beach, or even in a park with a free public barbecue. Think picnic chairs, a bit of footy or cricket on the grass, and a Bluetooth speaker playing a mix of Aussie rock, Triple J hits, or a bit of INXS if you’re feeling nostalgic.

Key tip: Keep it casual. Thongs (flip-flops), sunnies, and an esky full of drinks are part of the scene.

What’s on the grill?

Prawns do end up on the barbie sometimes, but there’s much more to the menu:

Sausages: Snags are the cornerstone of any barbecue. Cheap, tasty, and universally loved. Served on a slice of white bread with grilled onions and tomato sauce.

Steak: No barbecue is complete without a few well-seasoned steaks. Keep them medium-rare if you want to avoid a telling-off.

Lamb chops: Juicy, flavourful, and a crowd-pleaser.

Prawns: Peeled, skewered, and grilled quickly – delicious with a squeeze of lemon or garlic butter.

Burgers: Make-your-own burger stations are always a hit.

Veggie options? Absolutely. Throw on some haloumi, veggie skewers, grilled corn, and mushroom burgers.

Sides that matter

No one comes to a barbecue just for the meat. Well, not only for the meat. Here are the must-have sides:

Potato salad (bonus points for bacon bits)

Coleslaw – creamy or vinegar-based, both work

Pasta salad – make it colourful

Garden salad – for the token ‘health’ option

Damper or fresh bread rolls

Drinks

It’s not a barbecue without an esky full of drinks. You’ll want a mix of:

Beer: Local favourites like Coopers, XXXX Gold, or VB always go down well. Don’t forget lower-alcohol or midstrength options.

Cider: A crisp apple cider is perfect for hot days.

Soft drinks, juices & sparkling water: For nondrinkers, kids or designated drivers.

Aussie wine: If you’re feeling fancy, a chilled sauvignon blanc or a bold shiraz suits the mood.

Dessert

By the time dessert rolls around, everyone’s usually full so go for classic, easy options:

Pavlova: The unofficial dessert of Australia – crispy meringue, soft inside, topped with whipped cream and fruit.

Lamingtons: Sponge cake covered in chocolate and coconut. Simple and nostalgic.

Ice blocks or icy poles: Great for the kids (and the adults pretending not to want one).

Activities & atmosphere

Backyard cricket or beach footy: Nothing says Aussie summer like a casual game after eating.

Music: Chill background tunes, or get the guitar out for a few singalongs as the sun goes down.

Ocean, river, pool: A swim is a great way to cool off on a hot day. But make sure nobody enters the water if they’ve been drinking and watch the kids.

Mozzie and fly spray and sunscreen: Welcome to Oz. Your guests will thank you.

Keep it laid-back

The Aussie barbie is about good food, better company, and the joy of being outdoors. There’s no need to overcomplicate it – let the grill do the talking, keep the drinks flowing, and enjoy the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere that defines the Aussie way of life.

So fire up the barbie, invite the neighbours, and enjoy a day that’s as much about community as it is about cooking.