Stay healthy and connected over summer

Late spring and summer in Australia is the perfect time to get outdoors, enjoy the sunshine, and embrace an active lifestyle. For older adults, regular physical activity is vital for maintaining strength, balance, and mental wellbeing. However, the hot weather can also bring challenges such as dehydration and fatigue. With some simple precautions and thoughtful planning, seniors can stay active safely and enjoy all that the season has to offer.

Exercise Early or Late in the Day

The summer sun can be intense, so the safest times to exercise are in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler. A gentle walk along the beach, in a local park, or around the neighbourhood is a great way to stay fit and connected to nature. These times of day are also ideal for activities such as tai chi, yoga, or light gardening. Avoid exercising in the middle of the day when UV levels and heat are at their peak.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is a major risk for older adults in hot weather. Make a habit of drinking water regularly throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Carry a water bottle when you go out, and include hydrating foods in your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, and citrus fruits. Avoid too much caffeine and alcohol, as both can increase fluid loss.

Choose Low-Impact Activities

Low-impact exercises are gentle on joints while still improving strength, balance, and flexibility. Swimming and aqua aerobics are particularly good options in summer — they keep you cool while providing a full-body workout. Other great activities include lawn bowls, golf, cycling on flat paths, or stretching routines at home.

Protect Yourself from the Sun

Australia’s UV radiation levels are among the highest in the world, so sun safety is essential. Always apply a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and light, breathable clothing that covers your skin. If you’re heading outdoors, seek shaded areas and try to plan your activities around the UV index for the day.

Stay Social and Engaged

Being active doesn’t have to mean exercising alone. Joining a walking group, community exercise class, or local seniors’ club can make staying active more enjoyable. Social connection boosts motivation and mental health, helping combat loneliness — something that’s just as important as physical fitness.

Listen to Your Body

In hot weather, it’s important to pace yourself and rest when needed. If you feel dizzy, overly tired, or overheated, stop immediately, move into the shade or indoors, and drink water. Light activities such as stretching, balance exercises, or short walks can still make a big difference to your health without overexertion.

Keep Your Mind Active Too

Staying active isn’t just physical — it’s mental as well. Reading, doing puzzles, or learning a new hobby keeps the brain sharp, while light exercise supports better focus and mood.

With a few sensible precautions, seniors can make the most of Australia’s sunny months. Staying active over summer helps maintain independence, boosts energy, and enhances overall wellbeing — ensuring you enjoy the season feeling strong, healthy, and connected.