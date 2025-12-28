Tips to keep kids engaged when the family is dining out

When dining out at a restaurant with kids, it’s essential to have a few tricks up your sleeve to keep them entertained and engaged. Here are some creative ideas to ensure a pleasant and enjoyable experience for the entire family:

Bring quiet activities: Pack a small bag with colouring books, crayons, stickers, and puzzles. These quiet and portable activities can keep kids occupied while waiting for their food or during lulls in the conversation.

Play interactive games: Engage the kids with interactive games that require minimal materials. For example, play ‘I Spy’ or ‘20 Questions’ to encourage observation and critical thinking skills. You can also create a restaurant-themed scavenger hunt by giving them a list of items to find in the restaurant.

Storytelling: Encourage storytelling by taking turns telling a story. Start a story with a sentence, and each person adds a sentence to continue the narrative. This game not only entertains the kids but also stimulates their imagination.

Tablecloth doodles: If the restaurant provides paper tablecloths, let the kids unleash their creativity by drawing and doodling. It’s a fun and mess-free activity that keeps them occupied.

DIY placemats: Create personalised placemats for the kids using plain paper or colouring sheets. They can decorate their placemats with drawings, stickers, or their names. This activity adds a personal touch and keeps them engaged during the meal.

Memory games: Play memory games by listing items on the table and challenging the kids to remember as many as they can. You can make it more challenging by removing an item and seeing if they can spot the missing one.

Conversation starters: Keep the conversation flowing by using conversation starters. Ask thought-provoking questions like, “If you could have any superpower, what would it be?” or “What’s your favorite thing to do on weekends?” This not only keeps the kids engaged but also encourages communication and bonding.

Origami or paper folding: Bring a pack of origami paper and teach the kids how to fold simple origami figures. There are numerous tutorials available online, ranging from easy to more complex designs.

Portable games: Bring along travel-sized board games or card games that the whole family can enjoy. Classics like Uno, Connect Four, or Spot It! are compact and suitable for restaurant settings.

Engage with the menu: Involve the kids in the menu selection process. Ask for their input on what they would like to order or encourage them to try new foods. Discussing the menu not only keeps them engaged but also promotes their decision-making skills.

Remember, it’s also crucial to set expectations and establish good behavioUr at the restaurant. Encourage good manners, patience, and gratitude towards the waitstaff. With a combination of these entertaining activities and proper behavioUr, dining out with kids can become a pleasant and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.