Golf Day tees up $17K boost for Devon Meadows Football Netball Club

By Violet Li

Devon Meadows Football Netball Club has kicked off its 2026 season in style, raising more than $17,000 at its annual Golf Day fundraiser.

Held at Settlers Run Golf and Country Club on Friday 20 February, the event attracted 92 registered players, close to the maximum the course could accommodate.

Fundraising subcommittee member John Flanigan, also one of the sponsors of the club, said the golf day is to raise both funds and exposure for the club.

Now in its sixth year, the event has grown steadily, with this year’s 92 players marking a record turnout.

Participants included local players, business owners and sponsors, as well as supporters from across Melbourne who travelled more than an hour to attend.

Mr Flanigan said golf was chosen as a fundraiser because it appeals to a broad audience.

“It’s something that older people, younger people, players, and interested businesspeople can come out and enjoy,” he said.

“Golf day is something more of a social event, where we can also bring along our guests who support the club but don’t necessarily get on kickball anymore because it’s too tough.”

For a club based in Devon Meadows, an area without a traditional town centre, the event also plays a key role in building visibility, according to Mr Flanigan.

“Being Devon Meadows, we don’t actually have a town. We don’t even have a shop down there. It’s very important for exposure. It’s an extension of Botanic Ridge and Five Ways, but Devon Meadows itself is a sporting ground with small hobby farmers all around us,” he said.

“So it’s a good way of exposing the club in the area. It’s a good way of providing a thank you to a lot of the players and sponsors who come along on the day.”

The strong fundraising result comes on the back of a historic year for the club, which won its first-ever senior premiership in 2025 (MPNFL Division Two Senior football premiership), along with two netball premierships.

Now stepping up into Division One in the Mornington league, increased costs have made off-field fundraising more important than ever, Mr Flanigan said.

Mr Flanigan credited the club’s volunteer leadership, including president Chris Langley and secretary Amy Langley.