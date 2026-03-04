VIEW hits 40 in style

Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary.

More than 50 members and guests celebrated with lavish cake at Dandenong RSL on Tuesday 3 March, before the rollicking live show.

President Gunta Delvers said the club held its first dinner on Tuesday 4 February 1986 at St Mary’s Church community centre.

“Our members began with the desire of joining a group of women who were looking for friendship, support and doing something worthwhile.

“VIEW filled the spot and through friendship and companionship, we have been able to raise enough money to support many Learning for Life students over the years and contribute to many of The Smith Family projects.”

To rapturous applause, the most enduring members Bev Rule (30 years’ membership), Bea Jarvis (31), Marlene Murphy (32), Nancy Imbrogno (32), Dorothy Parisse (33), Dianne Black (34), Helen Joynes (34) and 94-year-old Edith Birkett (39) were presented with red roses.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, and Berwick Springs, Mornington and Wantirna VIEW Club members also joined the celebrations.