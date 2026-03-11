Bestselling Author Candice Fox, J P Pomare to visit Connected Libraries

Book lovers will have the chance to meet some of Australia’s most acclaimed writers when two author events come to Bunjil Place Library in the coming weeks.

Connected Libraries has announced a pair of free events featuring bestselling crime writers Candice Fox and J.P. Pomare, as well as contemporary fiction authors Olivia Tolich and Bridie Blake:

Love at First Page: In Conversation with Olivia Tolich & Bridie Blake

Bunjil Place Library, Saturday 21 March at 2pm

Celebrate stories of love, connection and the messy, meaningful moments that bring characters (and readers) together. Olivia Tolich and Bridie Blake, both talented voices in contemporary fiction, will talk about the inspiration behind their novels, the craft of writing emotional stories, and what it means to touch a reader’s heart through fiction.

A Night of Crime with Candice Fox & J.P. Pomare

Bunjil Place Library, Wednesday 22 April at 7pm

Dive into the darker side of storytelling with two masters of modern crime fiction. Candice Fox and J.P. Pomare will explore what draws readers to thrilling plots, memorable characters and the psychology of fear, plus insights into their writing processes and latest works. This event is perfect for fans of gripping page-turners and anyone interested in how suspenseful narratives are crafted.

Connected Libraries Adult Programs Manager Courtney Rushton said the events were designed to appeal to a wide range of readers.

“We’re delighted to bring these two very different but equally engaging author events to our community,” she said.

“From edge-of-your-seat crime to heartfelt stories about love and relationships, these events reflect the diverse tastes of our readers.

“They’re a great way for the community to celebrate books, meet authors and spark new conversations about storytelling.”

To book your free tickets to these events, visit: connectedlibraries.org.au