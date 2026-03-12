Emergent 2025 celebrates creative talents of Casey secondary students

The ‘Emergent 2025’ showcase has returned to Bunjil Place with the program aiming to celebrate an array of creative accomplishments from past innovations.

At last year’s graduate performances, performing arts and visual arts students who were finishing up their VCE and VET had the opportunity to showcase their talents, captivating audiences with dance and music performances.

Now, Emergent 2025 will spotlight and recognise their achievements of design, media and visual arts.

Co-curated by students from Casey secondary schools, it will also platform young filmmakers, through screenings of a diverse range of short films, documentaries and animations.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said that initiatives like Emergent help to establish accessible pathways for talented young people.

“Bunjil Place is proud to champion the next generation of artists through initiatives like Emergent,” he said.

“Casey, and the wider South East of Melbourne is home to an extraordinary number of talented young people.

“This showcase helps create pathways for them to thrive, while inspiring Year 10 and 11 students to consider a career in the creative industries.”

This event is free and open to the public and will be available for viewing until 22 March.

For more information go to, bunjilplace.com.au/events/emergent-2025-graduate-exhibition