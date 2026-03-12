DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Successful Chinese Lantern Festival celeberations

Many attended the Hallam Community Theatre on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Gary Sissons: 537367)

The Edelweiss Casey Choir celebrated the Chinese Lantern Festival on Sunday, with an event titled Blossom of Harmony: Lantern Festival Gala.

Many attended the Hallam Community Theatre to highlight the cultural significance of the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival while encouraging multicultural understanding and connection within the City of Casey.

The program featured a variety of choral and cultural performances designed to showcase music and traditions associated with the festival.

In addition to the stage performances, attendees participated in interactive lantern riddles with prizes and took part in a lucky draw, where the grand prize was an air conditioner.

The event was supported by the Victorian Multicultural Commission, a celebration that was open to families, local residents, and community members of all ages, offering an opportunity to experience culture, music, and community together.

