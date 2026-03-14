Free fun at Keysborough’s Big Picnic

Pets and ground rugs are going to pack out Wachter Reserve for Keysborough’s Big Picnic.

The park party has an expanded program of activities, performers, dog flyball antics, animal display and food this year, says Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan

“Kids will love the Easter egg hunt and pet competition. They are so much fun.”

The egg hunt for kids runs throughout the day at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

The main stage will be graced by local dance studios and feature artists such as Tam I Am and Little Feet.

Keysborough Tennis Club will also open three courts from 12pm-2pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs and enjoy a wide selection of food stalls and food trucks throughout the reserve.

Keysborough’s Big Picnic is at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough; free entry.