God is with us and gives us hope

by Lilian Poke, City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network and of Christian faith

When things feel heavy, and we are afraid, angry or bewildered, God holds us close and travels with us.

The New Testament of the Bible tells how Jesus went out of His way to go through Samaria and then subsequently spoke to a Samaritan women.

At this time, Jewish people and Samaritans didn’t associate with each other … so it has been asked “What was Jesus doing there?”

Why would Jesus intentionally divert His journey into a place where it was not common practice to do so?

Jesus’ action certainly confused many over the years.

This encounter is one of many in the Bible, where God shows up in various ways where He is not expected: To Elijah when he’s alone and afraid. To Daniel in the den of lions. To a Samaritan women at a well. On a wooden cross that was a horrid form of Roman capital punishment.

In places and moments when it seems like all hope is lost, God shows up.

Let us hold onto this truth.

When our world seems chaotic and scary, it’s understandable to feel anxious and feel that God is nowhere close at hand.

This story of Jesus conversing the with the Samaritan woman reminds us that Jesus shows up when and where we might least expect Him to.

In places of fear, confusion, injustice, violence, or war, God show up to connect with and walk with us as a divine presence of peace, comfort and love.

As we reflect on this truth, may our faith be strengthened.

Pray with me:

“God of living water and eternal life, thank You for being with us in surprising places and challenging moments.

“Help us to see Your presence in our lives and the world around us.

“Give us hope and confidence knowing that you are always with us. Amen.”

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/