Looking Back

100 years ago

18 March 1926

Local Industry

The attention of readers, particularly ladies, is drawn to the advertisement on page 6 by the Dandenong Knitting Factory. The factory is locally owned and managed and employs local residents. Besides these great features, the goods are of first-class quality and enormous savings in all knitted goods are made by dealing direct with the proprietors. All knitted articles, except underwear and hosiery and made at the Dandenong Knitting Factory, and Dandenong residents will find it to their great advantage to obtain their supplies there. In addition to this, they will show true patriotism by supporting a most deserving local industry.

50 years ago

11 March 1976

We are on the move

The Journal is on the move. As from next Monday, March 15, we move out of our current premises in Scott Street Dandenong, to a spacious new building in Frankston-Dandenong Road. Growth of the Journal and sister publications throughout Melbourne have necessitated the move to bigger premises. However, The Journal will maintain an office in Vanity Court, Dandenong for the convenience of advertisers and contributors.

20 years ago

20 March 2006

Atkinson’s two-pronged attack nets award

A six-wicket haul by Dandenong West opening bowler Peter Atkinson wasn’t enough to save his team from a semi-final defeat against Berwick. Sent in to bat at number 10, Atkinson top scored with 25 in the West’s score of 141. Atkinson finished with match figures of 25 with the bat and 6-71 off 24-3 overs with the ball. Despite an early breakthrough, having opener Justin Stanton caught in slips for 10 and two wickets in the middle order, he was unable to prevent Berwick scoring 281 and advancing to the grand final against Springvale South. His performance has won him this week’s senior Cricketer of the Week award.

5 years ago

23 March 2021

‘Crazy’ vax rush

Clinics are being overwhelmed with bookings – as well as patients’ abuse and desperation ahead of the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. But not everyone can get it yet. Eligible recipients include over 70s, immune compromised, health workers, indigenous Australians over 55 and emergency services workers. Some desperate patients have offered to pay to jump the queue, including those that aren’t eligible yet. Many staff in clinics have endured “humungous” abuse. Australian Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy urged patients not to “badger” their GPs. “Everyone over 18 will get vaccinated over coming weeks, but it will take a while to scale up. We’re not in a hurry Australia, as I have said on many occasions, we can take our time to do this vaccination properly.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society