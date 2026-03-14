Mini Sustainability Festival

Activities such as recycled collage art, refills of natural cleaning products, mending and patching, pre-loved book giveaway, clothes swap and urban harvest swap. Eco-friendly door prizes.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

YomeciBand Popup

YomeciBand invites you to make music simply by moving through a colourful footpath of artwork, the footpath turns into a musical track you can play with your feet.

– Saturday 14 March, 12pm-2pm at cnr Balmoral and Buckingham avenues, Springvale and Sunday 15 March, 12pm-2pm at cnr Windsor and Buckingham avenues, Springvale; free event. No bookings required.

DIY draught stopper

Make your own draught stopper from reclaimed textiles — a simple, effective way to block draughts and keep your home warmer, cosier, and more energy-efficient. Part of the Springvale Community Hub Mini Sustainability Festival.

– Saturday 14 March, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_55efe956e2b547978df0178c8815bf61

Our Beat

Emerging musicians, rappers, dancers and spoken word artists aged 14-25 are invited to take part in hands-on workshops (2.30pm-4pm), open mic sessions and live performances (4pm-7pm). Workshops include beatmaking, MPC and DJ sessions, and live art workshop by @artbytdr.

– Saturday 14 March 2pm-7pm at Hemmings Park Skate Park, 61A Princes Highway, Dandenong; free event. Registrations encouraged at eventbrite.com/e/ourbeat-14th-march-open-mic-workshops-live-performances-tickets-1982733522339?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Make a reusable tote bag

Design your own reusable tote bag, discover how small choices reduce waste, and explore stormwater systems through storytelling. Suitable for ages 7-12 years. Presented by Earth Crusaders.

– Saturday 14 March, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_b2b3e302e0c44d64b967db1cb9c5537f

Open Space: Cookin’ On 3 Burners with Stella Angelico

Trailblazers from the worlds of funk, hip hop, soul and future sounds come together for a music event like no other. Melbourne’s funk power trio Cookin’ On 3 Burners, with GRID Series Release Party feat. M4RTHA, Kiid Koda, ACP & Jordz.

– Saturday 14 March 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-cookin%E2%80%99-on-3-burners-stella-angelico

Ramadan Night Market

Discover the global tastes of Ramadan. Food stalls and vans, prizes, rides, activities.

– Saturday and Sunday 14-15 March, 7pm-late at Thomas and Scott streets and Harmony Square, Dandenong.

Kandyan fusion dance

Discover the elegance of Sri Lankan Kandyan dance blended with modern styles in this dynamic workshop. Enjoy an interactive session that includes costumes for an authentic cultural experience. Presented by Pravaha Dancing Foundation.

– Tuesday 17 March, 10.30am-12pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_813cf754c6e24f97b04407e1771eb360

Harmony Day cooking

Celebrate diversity through the joy of food. An interactive cooking activity.

– Tuesday 17 March 11am-1pm at Autumn Place Community Hub, Doveton; free event. Bookings essential on 9792 7382.

Design your Wildlife Garden

Learn how to use local indigenous plants for food and shelter, how to add water sources and make a beautiful habitat stepping stone for echidnas, bees, birds and butterflies.

– Wednesday 18 March, 10.30am-12pm at Keysborough Community Hub, 10 Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event. No registrations required.

Neighbourhood Policing Forum.

Victoria Police panel, with questions taken from the audience. Topics include crime trends, young people, drugs and drug-related crime. Submit questions prior to the event at app.sli.do/event/29rhTNC96CCvmkt7PpeBkW/live/questions

– Wednesday 18 March 5.30pm-8.30pm at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale St, Dandenong. Registrations required at NHP-GREATERDANDENONG-MGR@police.vic.gov.au

Singers wanted

Cranbourne Chorale is recruiting for its non-auditioned adult community choir for mixed voices. Our repertoire is a mix of uplifting songs. Feel free to visit us without obligation, the first four sessions are free of charge.

– Wednesday rehearsals 7.30pm at The Factory, Building 5, 65 Berwick-Cranbourne Rd, Cranbourne East. Details: Jenny, 0438 358 032.

Harmony Day

Celebrate Australia’s cultural diversity in one of Melbourne’s most multicultural locations. Live music, face painting, popcorn and slushies, and hands-on cultural activities for children and families. Mini seed planter workshops where children can plant Australian native flowers, a range of cultural arts and crafts. Presented by Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre.

– Saturday 21 March 10am-2pm at Dandenong Market bazaar and market square; free entry.

Serbian Community Book Day

Vibrant Serbian book exhibition, and traditional folk dance group Šumadija.

– Saturday 21 March, 11am-1pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Bakhtar Casey Nawroz Festival

A celebration of culture, diversity and unity. Presented by Bakhtar Cultural Organisation.

– Saturday 21 March 1pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam.

Make a reusable tote bag

Design your own reusable tote bag, discover how small choices reduce waste, and explore stormwater systems through storytelling. Suitable for ages 7-12 years. Presented by Earth Crusaders.

– Saturday 21 March, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_23d6a2f0cf9a476fbfe8fe339223b71d

9 by 5 Opening

Local and national artists create nine-by-five-inch photos and paintings in the 18th annual 9 by 5 exhibition. Refreshments provided.

– Saturday 21 March, 3pm-5pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_c97c5bc33a5e4fababdea5dd4db7cb71

Open Space: Wild Gloriosa and Hari Sivanesan

Award-winning Tamil-Australian artist Wild Gloriosa brings her captivating blend of neo-soul, R&B, and jazz, along with veena virtuoso Hari Sivanesan, Studio J Dance and Kerfew Collective DJ’s. Sneak preview of gallery exhibition The Offbeat Sari.

– Saturday 21 March 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-wild-gloriosa-and-hari-sivanesan

All Holden Car Show

Classic Kingswoods and Monaros to newer Holdens, HSVs, Brock/HDT specials and Walkinshaw performance builds — this is the ultimate celebration of Holden pride. Holden displays across every era, trophies and prizes, live music, BBQ, food trucks, kid activities, car product stalls, charity raffles. Presented by Rotary Club of Dandenong and Endeavour Hills.

– Sunday 22 March 9am-2pm (bump-in entrant cars from 7am) at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Details: rotaryclubofgreaterdandenong.org/stories/2026-dandenong-all-holden-car-show

Greater Dandenong Sustainability Festival

Free, family-friendly festival with experts, activities, and entertainment to help you discover simple, practical ways to live more sustainably. This year’s theme, “Change Starts at Home,” includes free eco-friendly crafts, rehomed books, plant giveaways, and peddled powered smoothies, EV displays, live performers, great prizes.

– Sunday 22 March, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

Reworlding: climate role-play

Reworlding is a live, interactive climate role-playing walk exploring how Dandenong could thrive as a regenerative and sustainable city in 2050. Stops at Dandenong Market, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Harmony Square and Vespertine Garden. Choose footwear fit for walking.

– Sunday 22 March, 2pm-5pm at Dandenong Market, Clow and Cleeland streets Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at events.humanitix.com/reworlding-dandenong

Curator talk

Talk by Priya Khanchandani, a London-based writer and curator of The Offbeat Sari – an exhibition of more than 50 contemporary saris.

– Sunday 22 March 2pm-3.30pm at Bunjil Centre function room, Narre Warren. Free event. Bookings: tickets.bunjilplace.com.au/11116

Henna workshop

Learn about the cultural significance of henna, practice basic design techniques and create your own temporary body art using natural henna paste. All materials are provided. Allergen notice: product contains Neha Mehandi cones, Aqua, Henna, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Terpineol, Polysaccharide and Eucalyptus Oil.

– Tuesday 24 March, 10.30am-12pm at Keysborough Community Hub, 10 Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_b22a3699b4464ef180a961b827e295b5

Jump Cut: Shorts and Animations

Dynamic showcase of short films and looping animations by Swinburne University’s 2025 Screen and Media students.

– Saturday 28 March, 2pm-4pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-book/ev_969b611087b6492b9523d599368e91b6?eventDateID=671

Keysborough’s Big Picnic

Free activities for all ages, including Easter egg hunt, pet competition, live music and entertainment, Make Your Move sports zone, interactive wildlife display, circus workshop, arts and crafts and photobooth. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs and picnic baskets – and pets for the pet competition.

– Sunday 29 March, 11am-4pm at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough; free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/keysboroughsbigpicnic2026

Sinhala and Tamil New Year Festival

New Year breakfast and rituals, traditional games, Sri Lankan food, trade stalls, all-day cultural stalls and a musical show. Followed by spectacular fireworks. Organised by Sri Lanka German Technical Training Institute Old Boys Association of Australia.

– Sunday 12 April from 9am at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Details: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090726004310

Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as practical self-defence, creative arts and fun dance sessions, mindfulness and wellbeing tips, and friendly group connection and support

– Wednesdays until 25 March, 9.50am-12pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Free Pickleball

All equipment supplied.

– Mondays 5.30pm-6.30pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring; free event. Bookings via trybooking.com

Casual pickleball

Just turn up early to secure your place. All equipment supplied.

– Fridays 10am-11.30am and Sundays 9am-10am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring. All equipment supplied, $5.40 per session.

Keysborough Probus Club

Probus Club invites retired or semi-retired seniors to join the club, offering outings, morning teas, film afternoons and friendships.

-First Thursday of the month, 10am at the South Eastern Masonic Centre, 270 Hutton Road, Keysborough. Contact: Judy Kemp 0429982422 or kempptr@bigpond.net.au

Free Social Knitwork

Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

– Wednesdays 10am-12.30pm, Dandenong Library 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Registrations not required.

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Tuesdays 1.30pm-3pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.