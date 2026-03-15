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Club honours donor legacy

Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. was originally established in October 2023 by the late Clyde North resident Monica Dhingra, a seven-organ donor. (Supplied)
By Violet Li

A revived community group in Casey has celebrated its official inauguration, honouring the legacy of a local organ donor.

The Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. held its inauguration ceremony on Friday 27 February, marking a new chapter to promote social cohesion and multicultural inclusion.

Secretary Salma Maqbool said the club was originally established in October 2023 by the late Clyde North resident Monica Dhingra, whose vision continues to guide the organisation today.

The club was later reinstated in October 2024 and has grown quickly from just five members to about 55 members.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of community leaders and special guests, including Holt MP Cassandra Fernando, who officially opened the event by cutting a ribbon before walking a red carpet reception.

Guests were welcomed with an invocation, music and speeches delivered in both English and Punjabi. The evening also included entertainment, networking and a community dinner.

Salma said the ceremony paid tribute to the club’s founder Ms Dhingra, whose passing in late 2024 inspired the group to continue her work.

Ms Dhingra was remembered as a seven-organ donor.

“We are making her dreams come true in terms of having different CALD groups to be included in our group, so it’s not exclusive to only one nationality,” Salma said.

“We want to embrace social cohesion. Look at other groups in the south east area, collaborate with them, and we also include the First Nations.

“And very important is that we embrace the Australian culture, as in observing Australia Day, going to ANZAC Day, attending other activities…

“Our vision is about oneness and humanity.”

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  • Club honours donor legacy

    Club honours donor legacy

    By Violet LiA revived community group in Casey has celebrated its official inauguration, honouring the legacy of a local organ donor. The Smart Club of…

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