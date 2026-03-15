Size matters at 9 by 5 exhibition

Art is writ small at Greater Dandenong’s long-running 9 by 5 exhibition.

A much-loved annual fixture, 157 artists from around Australia have submitted diminutive works – no larger than 9 x 5 inches.

Their 225 paintings, photographs and mixed media works are on display at Drum Theatre from 16 March.

Staged in Melbourne in 1889, the original 9 by 5 exhibition featured artworks created on nine inch by five inch cigar box lids by celebrated artists, including Tom Roberts, Charles Conder, Arthur Streeton and Frederick McCubbin.

This inspired Greater Dandenong’s contemporary version, which challenges artists to create a giant impact in small confines.

Prizes totalling more than $4000 will be announced at the official opening on Saturday 21 March 3pm.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award – chosen by the exhibition’s visitors – will be revealed on 27 April.

The exhibition is at Drum Theatre foyer, corner Walker and Lonsdale streets, until Friday 1 May.