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Successful nature-inspired art exhibition in Hampton Park

Church Minister, Rev Chang-bae Byun and his photograph called 'A little pond under Uluru'. (Rob Carew: 537361)

The ‘Art of Nature’ exhibition at Hampton Park was a resounding success, drawing artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate creativity last Friday. Showcasing an impressive array of mediums, the VIP launch night featured paintings, quilts, sensory installations, and intricate wood carvings. It was also an inaugural event for the Rev Ric Holland Memorial Youth Award. The event was graced by local politicians, including MPs Cassandra Fernando and Gary Maas, as well as Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, who joined in applauding the talent and vision on display.

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