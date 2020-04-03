Coronavirus cases drop in Great Dandenong

By Brendan Rees

Greater Dandenong’s confirmed coronavirus cases have dropped to six cases, however, the state’s tally continued to climb to 1085 cases overnight – as of Friday 3 April.

The confirmed cases across Victoria includes babies to people in their early nineties.

A man in his eighties died in hospital on Thursday 2 April – taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from coronavirus to seven.

The state’s tally has risen by 49 cases since Thursday 2 April, according to the data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 62 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. More than 51,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 37 people are in hospital – including seven patients in intensive care – and 476 people have recovered.

Of the total 1,085 cases, there have been 866 in Melbourne and 205 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.

Greater Dandenong had six confirmed cases of the virus – a drop of three cases in the past two days. In nearby local government areas, Casey had 35 confirmed cases of the virus while Cardinia had recorded nine cases.

A further breakdown of cases showed Stonnington local government area had 84 confirmed cases – the highest number in the state – which included suburbs such as Toorak and South Yarra.

Police have strong powers to enforce new coronavirus laws – with Victoria Police announcing it had conducted a total of 11,834 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state as part of Operation Sentinel.

Sixteen fines have been issued in the past 24 hours as of Friday 3 April – bringing the total number of fines to 39.

“We are getting a significant amount of public information about people who aren’t complying,” Victoria Police deputy commissioner Shane Patton said.

On 30 March, staff at a Fitzroy bar were handed an on-the-spot fine of $9913 for ignoring social distancing rules.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton stressed the importance for Victorians to get a flu vaccine ahead of the coming influenza season.

“Influenza is a serious illness that kills many Victorians each year. With Covid-19 now also circulating in the state, a widespread influenza outbreak would be a devastating double-whammy for our health services to cope with,” he said.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there are four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on Covid-19, which is 1800 675 398.