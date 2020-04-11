No new Covid-19 in past three days

The number of reported Covid-19 cases for Greater Dandenong remains at 15 – with no increase in the past three days.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1265 – an increase of 24 from yesterday.

There was one new death yesterday, a man in his eighties who died in hospital, taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from coronavirus to 14.

The total number of cases is made up of 661 men and 604 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

At the present time, there are 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Currently 44 people are in hospital, including 15 patients in intensive care. 986 people have recovered. More than 67,000 Victorians have been tested to date.

Of the total 1265 cases, there have been 1012 in metropolitan Melbourne and 234 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14-days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Police will be out in full force over the Easter long weekend issuing fines to anyone who disobeys these directions.

With the Easter holidays in full swing, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today repeated his strong message that Victorians must continue to be vigilant in practicing physical distancing and staying at home for all but essential outings.

“The rules are clear and they don’t change over Easter – stay at home,” Professor Sutton said.

“This is tough for many families, but no Easter holiday is worth a life. Stay at home, protect the health system, and save lives.

“This is not a normal Easter. Travelling, visiting friends, heading to the beach or staying in regional Victoria could see all our hard-won gains evaporate.

“Physical distancing will save lives. I urge people not to look for loopholes and do the right thing.”

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19 which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls will result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus